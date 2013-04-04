Text Your Ex Back Review - Revive the Romance with Text Messages

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Text Your Ex Back is an online guide written by Micheal Fiore. The author is the owner of Digital Romance Inc which is a company that writes articles and blogs about couple counseling, marriage and dating tips and advice for singles and married couples. Digital Romance was aptly named by Micheal because he thinks that in today's world technology has got everything to do with keeping in contact with our loved ones.



Micheal Fiore has appeared on national television on the Rachel Ray Show to advise people how to get back with their ex. Micheal has almost 10 years of experience as a dating adviser and counselor and helps people with their relationship problems via articles, products such as 'Capture his Heart', 'The Secret Survey', 'Text the Romance Back' etc. The author along with his wife has established a niche market for making relationships work out through the digital medium of text messaging through cellphones and chatting online via messengers.



Text Your Ex Back review claims that it is a great guide with all the tips and tricks to help reconnect with a person's ex. The guide is fool proof and gives such results that the ex boyfriend or ex girlfriend may think that it was their idea to patch up things in the first place. Relationships are rekindled by bringing back the fondness and the memories which made it work out previously. Micheal in his book tries to outline reasons why people break up and what makes relationships work for the longer run.



He advises in his book to start communication with simple but effective 'starter messages' which initiate the conversation. A big way to change the ex boyfriend or ex girlfriend's outlook is to delve into their interests and talk about things that they would appreciate. Some messages are designed to work as witty but cute pick up lines. Others such as 'green eyed monsters' are messages that may make the other person jealous and make the ex want to come back and restart the relationship.



Overall, the guide may give varying results to different people depending on the kind of relationship that they shared. But one thing is for sure, a person who wants to get back with his or her ex should not leave things to fate when they can easily text and get the ex lover's attention back with a simple message on their cellphone.



About Text Your Ex-Back

Text your ex back is an effective system which would help people to send text to their ex to express their love and how they wish to work on their relationship. Michael Fiore in this program provides users with many different Text Your Ex Back examples using which one can easily get his/her ex back.



