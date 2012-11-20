TextbookCoupons.com Helps Students Reduce the High Costs of Education with Discount Textbook Deals

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Going to school is expensive. While most new college students already know about the high costs of tuition, not all students know how expensive textbooks can be until they reach the checkout counter at their school’s bookstore.



But thanks to the power of coupon codes, students never have to pay full price for textbooks again. And one website, TextbookCoupons.com, has been gaining a lot of attention from students and parents for driving down the price of text books with the help of coupons. The site features a wide range of discount codes available for some of the world’s most popular textbook websites.



Like all good coupon code sites, TextbookCoupons.com also features a success rate meter beside each coupon code. Visitors can give a ‘thumbs up’ to coupons that worked for them in order to pass the best deals on to other students.



The TextbookCoupons.com website has partnered with some of the most popular online textbook retailers in the world today, including Chegg, BookRenter.com, BookByte, and several others.



A spokesperson for TextbookCoupons.com explained how much money students can expect to save by using the codes listed on the site:



“Our website has a number of different codes available to visitors. Some codes offer free shipping on textbook orders, while others offer discounts of anywhere from 10% to 90%. Since the codes are free and easy to use, there’s no reason not to enter them when checking out with an order of textbooks.”



While free shipping discounts might not seem like a major promotion, textbooks are bulky and heavy. Many online textbook retailers charge high shipping costs, so avoiding these fees with a free shipping discount code is an ideal way for students to save money.



After students purchase their textbooks online, they can learn more about college life at the TextbookCoupons.com blog. The blog features regularly updated information that will help college students survive their first few weeks at a new school. There are tips about saving money at the school cafeteria, making money online in college, and doing all of the other things that make college a fun and productive experience.



About TextbookCoupons.com

TextbookCoupons.com provides coupon codes for a number of popular online textbook stores. The website also features a blog with survival tips for college students. For more information, please visit: http://www.textbookcoupons.com