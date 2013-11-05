Textbookdollars Now Buying Nursing Textbooks Back from Nursing Students

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Textbookdollars.com, an online textbook buyback website, is now buying textbooks back from nursing students as well as other majors. The website is dedicated to paying fair prices for books, with the intent of creating a site where college students can sell back their textbooks, damaged or not. Nursing students also can find some textbook relief by participating in Textbookdollar's buyback plan.



Selling back books is a great way for students to stay light in terms of books cluttering up their lives, and it's a great way to add closure at the end of a semester and put some extra cash in their pockets. It's not often that students find themselves craving that textbook was used for one semester of class; most are happy enough to move on, beyond the semester. Selling back books can be fun, cathartic, and give students a few extra dollars for whatever they need going into the next semester.



A quick search of the site shows some of the top books that are currently being purchased. Prices are fair, with some of the most common books like Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition: DSM-5/ISBN, 0890425558 selling for $41.80.



Other commonly used textbooks are listed, like the Desk Reference to the Diagnostic Criteria from DSM-5(TM)/American Psychiatric Association/ISBN, 0890425566. Books that are associated with the health industry are also being purchased, such as Trim Healthy Mama/Pearl P. Barrett, Serene C. Allison/ISBN, 0988775115.



Textbookdollars.com also buys diagnostic study guide books from nursing students, which are popular and widely used these days in some nursing programs. Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 6e (Saunders Comprehensive Review for Nclex-Rn), By Linda Anne Silvestri PhD RN/ISBN, 1455727555, is also one of the most common books that students can sell here.



Other titles that Textbookdollars.com is currently purchasing from students are Heart: An American Medical Odyssey, By Dick Cheney, Jonathan Reiner M.D./ISBN, 147672539X or the TEAS Review Manual, Version 5.0 (ATI, Study Manual for the Test of Essential Academic Skills(TEAS)/Inc. Assessment Technologies/ISBN, 1933107987.



About TextBookDollars.com

TextBookDollars.com buys used and damaged textbooks from college students who no longer need them. The website was founded by Michael Rozinsky to offer students an avenue to sell used textbooks that may not sell anywhere else. The website was re-launched in August of 2013 to provide customers with a more dynamic and hassle-free experience. Visit http://www.textbookdollars.com/ for more information.