Textbookdollars.com Now Buying Used Science Textbooks Online

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Textbookdollars.com, a site focusing on purchasing back used textbooks from university and college students, is now buying back a series of Science textbooks in addition to thousands of other textbooks.



Textbookdollars buys back textbooks in a variety of conditions from students. Used textbooks are the norm, but the site also purchases textbooks in bad and damaged condition, allowing students to recoup costs even if a particular edition has been treated with particular roughness. Examples of damaged books sold include those with water damage to the pages or cover, students having written in example or workbook sections, heavy highlighting, and other student use damages common to these textbooks.



The latest editions to the buyback list here are focused on a series of scientific textbooks from multiple disciplines. Biology, biochemistry, organic chemistry, environmental sciences, and survey books are all included in the buyback. There are even two "for dummies" books listed among the others.



Below are the specific books currently included in the buyback. Details include author, title, ISBN, and the current price that Textbook Dollars is offering for used editions of these volumes.



Molecular Biology of the Cell

Bruce Alberts, Alexander Johnson, Julian Lewis, Martin Raff, Keith Roberts, Peter Walter

ISBN: 0815341059

Buyback Price: $34.01



Campbell Biology (9th Edition)

Jane B. Reece, Lisa A. Urry, Michael L. Cain, Steven A. Wasserman, Peter V. Minorsky, Robert B. Jackson

ISBN: 0321558235

Buyback Price: $23.01



Biology for Dummies

René Fester Kratz, Donna Rae Siegfried

ISBN: 0470598751

Buyback Price: $1.00



Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry

David L. Nelson, Michael M. Cox

071677108X

Buyback Price: $15.24



The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe

Theodore Gray

ISBN: 1579128955

Buyback Price: $2.70



Organic Chemistry As a Second Language, 3e: First Semester Topics

David Klein

ISBN: 111801040X

Buyback Price: $9.56



Organic Chemistry As a Second Language: Second Semester Topics

David R. Klein

ISBN: 1118144341

Buyback Price: $10.63



The Climate Casino: Risk, Uncertainty, and Economics for a Warming World

William D. Nordhaus

ISBN: 030018977X

Buyback Price: $2.75



Anatomy and Physiology For Dummies

Maggie Norris, Donna Rae Siegfried

ISBN: 0470923261

Buyback Price: $2.69



Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests, 4e (Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic & Laboratory Tests)

Kathleen Deska Pagana, Timothy J. Pagana

ISBN: 0323057470

Buyback Price: $4.56



Solar Electricity Handbook - 2013 Edition: A Simple Practical Guide to Solar Energy - Designing and Installing Photovoltaic Solar Electric Systems

Mr Michael Boxwell

ISBN: 1907670289

Buyback Price: $2.06



Students can sell their textbooks online here by visiting textbookdollars.com.



About TextBookDollars.com

TextBookDollars.com buys used and damaged textbooks from college students who no longer need them. The website was founded by Michael Rozinsky to offer students an avenue to sell used textbooks that may not sell anywhere else. The website was re-launched in August of 2013 to provide customers with a more dynamic and hassle-free experience. Visit http://www.textbookdollars.com/ for more information.