Textbookdollars.com Now Buying Used Science Textbooks Online

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Textbookdollars.com, a site focusing on purchasing back used textbooks from university and college students, is now buying back a series of Science textbooks in addition to thousands of other textbooks.
Textbookdollars buys back textbooks in a variety of conditions from students. Used textbooks are the norm, but the site also purchases textbooks in bad and damaged condition, allowing students to recoup costs even if a particular edition has been treated with particular roughness. Examples of damaged books sold include those with water damage to the pages or cover, students having written in example or workbook sections, heavy highlighting, and other student use damages common to these textbooks.
The latest editions to the buyback list here are focused on a series of scientific textbooks from multiple disciplines. Biology, biochemistry, organic chemistry, environmental sciences, and survey books are all included in the buyback. There are even two "for dummies" books listed among the others.
Below are the specific books currently included in the buyback. Details include author, title, ISBN, and the current price that Textbook Dollars is offering for used editions of these volumes.
Molecular Biology of the Cell
Bruce Alberts, Alexander Johnson, Julian Lewis, Martin Raff, Keith Roberts, Peter Walter
ISBN: 0815341059
Buyback Price: $34.01
Campbell Biology (9th Edition)
Jane B. Reece, Lisa A. Urry, Michael L. Cain, Steven A. Wasserman, Peter V. Minorsky, Robert B. Jackson
ISBN: 0321558235
Buyback Price: $23.01
Biology for Dummies
René Fester Kratz, Donna Rae Siegfried
ISBN: 0470598751
Buyback Price: $1.00
Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry
David L. Nelson, Michael M. Cox
071677108X
Buyback Price: $15.24
The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe
Theodore Gray
ISBN: 1579128955
Buyback Price: $2.70
Organic Chemistry As a Second Language, 3e: First Semester Topics
David Klein
ISBN: 111801040X
Buyback Price: $9.56
Organic Chemistry As a Second Language: Second Semester Topics
David R. Klein
ISBN: 1118144341
Buyback Price: $10.63
The Climate Casino: Risk, Uncertainty, and Economics for a Warming World
William D. Nordhaus
ISBN: 030018977X
Buyback Price: $2.75
Anatomy and Physiology For Dummies
Maggie Norris, Donna Rae Siegfried
ISBN: 0470923261
Buyback Price: $2.69
Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests, 4e (Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic & Laboratory Tests)
Kathleen Deska Pagana, Timothy J. Pagana
ISBN: 0323057470
Buyback Price: $4.56
Solar Electricity Handbook - 2013 Edition: A Simple Practical Guide to Solar Energy - Designing and Installing Photovoltaic Solar Electric Systems
Mr Michael Boxwell
ISBN: 1907670289
Buyback Price: $2.06
Students can sell their textbooks online here by visiting textbookdollars.com.
About TextBookDollars.com
TextBookDollars.com buys used and damaged textbooks from college students who no longer need them. The website was founded by Michael Rozinsky to offer students an avenue to sell used textbooks that may not sell anywhere else. The website was re-launched in August of 2013 to provide customers with a more dynamic and hassle-free experience. Visit http://www.textbookdollars.com/ for more information.