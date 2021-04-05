Textile Business Listing Site – Texvista.com Becomes Top B2B Marketplace

Dhaka, Bangladesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Texvista has given a shot in the arm to buyers and sellers in the textile industry with its Free Textile Company Listing services that open a world of opportunities to them.



Texvista has gained its reputation as a B2B marketplace for all types of fabrics, yarn, textiles, and apparel buyers and sellers. Since 2015, its search engine is one of the world's most planned search engines dedicated to textiles.



This targeted marketplace can thus harness tremendous benefits for textile buyers and sellers. By making their presence felt on the Online Textile Directory Listing, they can grow their business tremendously in double quick time.



Getting started with Texvista is extremely simple. Buyers and sellers can simply register on the website and display their company profile. Sellers can display their products and get enquiries from interested buyers, who are seriously committed to sourcing the best items.



Texvista handles the responsibility of displaying seller's products to right category buyers. Buyers can take virtual tours of the products and find exactly what they are looking for. It's a win-win situation for all, and importantly it is completely free.



Some of the tangible benefits one can see by registering on the website include promoting one's business and reaching out to a wider audience. Sellers can also create a Google friendly company profile that is visible to buyers all over the world, which creates a global presence.



Texvista is thus a textile business listing site where buyers and sellers from textile industry can connect with potential business partners, and take their business to the next level.



About Texvista.com

URL: https://texvista.com

Email: info@texvista.com

Address: House-3, Road-4, PC. Culture Housing, Dhaka-1207, Bangladesh