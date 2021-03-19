New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The Global Textile Chemicals market is forecast to reach USD 36.62 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile chemicals are specialty chemicals that are used in the textile industry for a variety of purposes such as coloring, dyeing, and finishing. These chemicals find applications in various divisions of the textile sector that include home furnishing, industrial, and others. Owing to the changing trends in the fashion technology coupled with the growth of the apparel section of the textile industry, the critical application of textile chemicals is found to be in apparels.



The market for textile chemicals is influenced by the rising demand for home furnishing products, the evolution of environmentally friendly chemicals required by textiles industries, and development of packaging industries, which require large textile chemicals.



The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of textile chemicals pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the textile chemicals market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of textile chemicals.

The demography of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market. These countries consist of over 40% population across the globe and application of technical textiles in this region will grow with a very high rate.



The COVID-19 impact:



As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic, which has cut the need for Textile Chemicalss in the market. Over a couple of months, there will be a series of both positive and negative shocks, as manufacturers and their suppliers respond to providers changing needs. With an unfortunate global situation, the export-dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable. Global Textile Chemicals Markets are reshaped by the effects of this pandemic, as some suppliers are either shutting down or reducing their output, due to a lack of demand from the downstream market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Natural Fiber held a market share of 38.6% in the year 2018. Natural Fibers have a smaller carbon footprint, and can be degraded by micro-organisms, and composted. It also uses less energy for production, emits fewer greenhouse gases, and supports organic farming.



- In textiles, industry surfactant is used for three main processes such as scouring, lubrication, and dyeing and finishing. Some common surfactants are Ethoxylates, Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate, Fatty Acid Ethoxylate, and Fatty Amines Ethoxylate. Surfactants are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

- Apparels held the largest market share of 47.8% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of textile chemicals owing to the ever-growing apparel and textile production, and on the huge production of synthetic fibers and cotton. China became a leader in world apparel and home textile (sheets and towel) production because of its low-cost labor compared with other countries.



- Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the textile chemical market. Textile production and chemical consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.



- Key participants Archroma, Tanatex Chemicals, Dystar Group, Rudolf Group, Huntsman, Dowdupont, Akzonobel N.V., Bozetto Group, Evonik Industries, and Sarex, among others..



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bio PU market on the basis of raw material, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Coating & Sizing Agents

- Colorant & Auxiliaries

- Finishing Agents

- Surfactants

- Desizing Agents

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Apparel

- Home Textile

- Technical Textile

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- MEA

- Latin America



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macroeconomics Indicators

Chapter 4. Textile Chemicalss Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Textile Chemicalss Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Chemical manufacturers shifting focus to bio-based feedstock

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations on use of plastics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexity in manufacturing process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client's needs. Please get in touch with us and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.



