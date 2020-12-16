New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- The global textile dyes market is forecast to reach USD 10.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile Dyes are specialty dyes that are used in the apparel industry for coloring purposes. Textile dyes are also used in dying home textiles, industrial textiles, and many others.



The research report further analyses the market trends and radical features affecting the growth of the market during the estimation timeframe. The report also provides a thorough analysis of the factors limiting the growth of the industry and the factors driving the growth. The report offers an overview of the business vertical, taking into consideration the influence of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic on the overall industry. The report also studies threats and challenges the industry players will have to face due to the changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Landscape:



The report on the global Textile Dyes market offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a special focus on the production and manufacturing value, pricing, product portfolio, gross profit margin, market position, and financial standing. According to the research report, the companies actively engaged in the report include Archroma, Tanatex Dyes, Vipul organics Ltd, DyStar Singapore Private Ltd, Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd., Jihua Group, S.A Robama, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Huntsman International LLC, and Kiri Industries Ltd, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Textile Chemicals market on the basis of fiber type, dye type, application, and region:



Fiber Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cotton

Viscose

Wool

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylic

Others



Dye Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Direct Reactive

Vat

Basic

Acid

Disperse

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Apparels

Home Textile

Industrial Textile

Others



Regional Landscape:



The regional landscape of the Textile Dyes market has been divided into the key geographical regions such as North and South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report offers detailed insights into the market share, sales channels, revenue generation, estimated growth rate, production and consumption rate, market value, and the presence of the key companies in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Textile Dyes market.



Regional Analysis of the Textile Dyes Market includes an in-depth assessment of the following key regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Features of the Textile Dyes Market Report:



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics

Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors

A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern

In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies

Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market

Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans



Highlights of TOC of the Textile Dyes Market Report:



Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2: Summary of the Textile Dyes Market

Chapter 3: Insights into Textile Dyes Industry

Chapter 4: Regional Analysis

Chapter 5: Company profile

Chapter 6: Recent Developments and Expansion Plans

Chapter 7: SWOT Analysis

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 10: Market Concentration Analysis

..and many more.



