Textile Manufacturers Turn to Fishbowl Inventory Solution to Integrate with QuickBooks

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- There are thousands of small manufacturers who produce textiles and apparel. From high fashion to overalls, from wrist watches to intricate semi-precious gem jewelry, these manufacturers are finding increasing intricacy in production and inventory management. The same is true of woven rugs and personal fashion accessory manufacturers. Increasingly these firms look to Fishbowl to manage their manufacturing operation.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Complex products often require thousands of parts to function properly. To avoid production delays and ensure high-quality products, manufacturers use Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option; it makes the task of finding parts and products easier. By simply entering a product number or scanning a barcode, Fishbowl shows manufacturers where to find it, how many are on hand, and when to reorder. An organized warehouse maximizes efficiency by storing parts and products for specific jobs close together. With multiple locations, it also helps manufacturers identify which locations to store certain items.



Fishbowl Enterprise is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for SMBs with a robust feature set that allows Fishbowl to provide organizations with all the components required to meet their inventory and business management needs as well as to cloud accessibility,



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



