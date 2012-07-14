Textile Mills: Global Industry Guide - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Textile Mills: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2012 -- Textile Mills: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Textile Mills industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global textile mills market grew by 6.3% in 2011 to reach a value of $630.6 billion.
In 2016, the global textile mills market is forecast to have a value of $833.9 billion, an increase of 32.2% since 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fabrics is the largest segment of the global textile mills market, accounting for 82% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 60.7% of the global textile mills market value.
Why you should buy this report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
Market Definition
The textile mills market includes yarns and fabrics.
The value of each segment is for consumption, defined as domestic production plus imports minus exports, all valued at manufacturer prices.
The yarns segment covers yarns for sewing, weaving, knitting, etc, made of cotton, wool, artificial, synthetic, or other fibers, but does not include the production of the fibers before spinning.
Fabrics segment covers woven, non-woven, and knitted fabrics (including knitted products such as sweaters).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- 2011 U.S. Textile & Fabric Finishing Mills Industry Report
- Textiles: Global Industry Guide
- Airlines: Global Industry Guide
- Cereal Crops: Global Industry Guide
- Fuel Retailing: Global Industry Guide
- Nuclear Energy: Global Industry Guide