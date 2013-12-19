TextRar Offers Innovative New Software That Helps People Retrieve Deleted Text Messages

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- TextRar, the most popular and trusted site for helping people retrieve deleted text messages from their iPhone, Android, Blackberry or other type of cell phone, is pleased to announce that they have released the first version of their software, which is now available for free on their website.



People often store messages with important information and sentimental value on their phones, but with an accidental slip of the finger critical pieces of data can be lost forever. TextRar offers a convenient and easy-to-use solution that is free of charge, allowing people to restore deleted text messages and regain their information along with their peace of mind.



One of the best features of TextRar is that it is engineered so that almost anyone can use it on most cell phone models, which means that even those who own an older model or a phone that is not name brand can benefit from the service. TextRar is also non-invasive, meaning that users will not be forced to buy new cables or carry out any procedures that interfere with the mechanics of the phone; instead, all they have to do in most cases is download, install and follow the instructions provided.



TextRar provides all the tools a user may need, including step-by-step instructions and videos, and the software is updated regularly to ensure coverage for all new phones and handsets. “I’d tried everything before so I’ll admit to being pretty skeptical over trying this but what can I say… it worked! I had actually paid a fortune for some sim card recovery software which did nothing and yours was free AND actually worked. Thanks! This is great!” a testimonial from the TextRar website noted.



Anyone who is wondering how to retrieve deleted text messages is encouraged to visit the TextRar website to learn more about the services they offer and try the product for free.



About TextRar

TextRar tracks the latest methods of retrieving deleted text messages on mobile phones and continues to update and cover all of the major phone types from iPhone, Android and Blackberry, as well as some of the lesser known brands. People store important information as well as sentimental messages, but through a misclick or a fault messages get deleted - TextRar is here to help people recover the messages they didn't mean to lose. For more information, please visit www.textrar.com.