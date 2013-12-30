Textura Corp (NYSE:TXTR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Textura Corp (NYSE:TXTR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Textura Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Textura Corp (NYSE:TXTR), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Textura Corp (NYSE:TXTR) concerning whether a series of statements by Textura Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Textura Corp reported that its Total Revenue rose from $10.51 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $21.68 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $18.93 million to $15.93 million.



Textura Corp completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in June 2013.



Then on December 26, 2013, a report was published alleging that fraud, collusion and deception were involved in the IPO of Textura and its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Shares of Textura Corp responded to the report and said that it finds this report to include a variety of inaccurate and misleading statements and gross distortions and that it completely rejects any allegation of fraud, collusion or deception in its IPO or SEC filings.



Shares of Textura Corp (NYSE:TXTR) declined from $41.16 per share on December 20, 2013 to $28.62 per share on December 27, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Textura Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com