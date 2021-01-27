New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The newly published report titled Global Texture Paint Market research report is a comprehensive analysis of the Texture Paint industry in regards to the growth and trends for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Texture paint refers to the textured appearance and feel on the interior walls of buildings and structures for a stylish and aesthetic look. Texture paint contains resins and additives to protect the texture even after the paint dries, which makes it different from normal paints.



Market value estimation is offered by studying the applications and product types offered in the market. The report also covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Texture Paint industry. The global impact of the coronavirus pandemic may have a significant effect on the growth of the Texture Paint sector in the upcoming years.



The report is furnished with vital details about the Texture Paint industry, such as value chain analysis, market size and share forecast, and regional segmentation that provide an encyclopedic view of the Texture Paint industry. Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis are covered in the report to offer a panoramic view of the competitive landscape. The report covers market analysis, application and product spectrum, market size, and current and emerging trends.



The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:



BASF SE, 3M Company, Sika, Bostik, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Mapei S.p.a., Ardex, Sain-Gobain Weber, Terraco, Fosroc are key players in the market.



The rise in demand from end-use sectors like construction and building fuels the growth of the global texture paint market. Additionally, increasing use of texture paint for residence interior decoration and growth in demand for painting and repainting of residential structures are the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global texture paint market. Growth in improved standard of living, per capita income, and rise in home ownership are the factors that are predicted to rise the growth of the global texture paint market. The aesthetic value offered by texture paints, coupled with their affordable costs, is boosting the global market. This, along with the addition in interior designing and rising demand for home interiors, is projected to boost the growth of the market.



The report provides an exhaustive summary of the Texture Paint industry with regards to the market segmentation based on application and types. The segments are further scrutinized based on present and future trends. Moreover, the regional segmentation sheds light on the current and forecast demand for the Texture Paint sector in key regions of the world, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report furthermore analyses each application segment in each geographical region, along with a country-wise analysis of the market.



Emerging countries like India, China, and Brazil are expected to offer extensive growth opportunities to manufacturers of texture paints. Innovative technologies and developments are expected to fuel the demand for texture paints in the construction sector. The establishment of start-ups and the expansion of several existing businesses are fuelling the need for the construction of new commercial and industrial buildings, along with the renovation of existing structures. Its non-residential applications are predicted to be for the fastest-growing segment in the texture paint market due to rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of reconstruction.



Additives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Sand

Quartz

Others



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Smooth textured paint

Self-mixing paints

Smooth textured paint

Premixed

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Residential

Non-residential



Substrate Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Interior

Exterior



Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview and Scope

Regional analysis of the Texture Paint industry

Competitive landscape

Sales, Revenue, and Production patterns

Sales and Revenue based on Types

Sales and Revenue based on Applications

Market share, manufacturing cost, industrial chain analysis

Forecast estimation for 2020-2027



To summarize the above-mentioned details, the report analyzes the Texture Paint industry at a global and regional scale by examining all the key segments of the report for the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Table of Contents Texture Paint Market:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Texture Paint Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Texture Paint Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in demand for in interior designing

4.2.2.2. Growing aesthetic value

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive painting method

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Texture Paint Market By Additives Insights & Trends



Continued….



