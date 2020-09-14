Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Textured Soy Protein' Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ADM (United States),Cargill (United States),Dupont (United States),Wilmar International (Singapore),Victoria Group (Serbia),Bremil Group (Brazil),Linyi Shansong Biological Products (China),Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech (China),Crown Soya Protein Group (China),Sonic Biochem (India)



Textured soy protein is also called as vegetable protein. It has a meat like texture and provides chewiness and fibrous character. The soy proteins are the base materials for textured vegetable protein. Moreover, the soy protein contains functional properties such as gel formation, emulsifying, and surface tension reducing properties due to which it is used in encapsulation. In addition it offers various health benefits such as weight loss due to which the demand for soy protein is increasing.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic), Application (Food, Feed), Distribution channel (Online, Supermarkets, Convenience store), Source (Soy Flour, Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates)



Market Trends

Increasing Usage in Various Cuisines as it Acts as a Flavor Binder

Growing Health Consciousness among the Consumers



Market Drivers: Rise in Number of Vegan Population is Fueling the Market Growth



Restraints: Government Regulations Affects the Production of Genetically Modified Crops



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Textured Soy Protein market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Textured Soy Protein market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Textured Soy Protein market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



