Textured soy protein is also called as vegetable protein. It has a meat like texture and provides chewiness and fibrous character. The soy proteins are the base materials for textured vegetable protein. Moreover, the soy protein contains functional properties such as gel formation, emulsifying, and surface tension reducing properties due to which it is used in encapsulation. In addition it offers various health benefits such as weight loss due to which the demand for soy protein is increasing.



Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Usage in Various Cuisines as it Acts as a Flavor Binder

Growing Health Consciousness among the Consumers



Growth Drivers

Rise in Number of Vegan Population is Fueling the Market Growth



Restraints that are major highlights:

Government Regulations Affects the Production of Genetically Modified Crops



Opportunities

Increasing Awareness among the Consumers about the Low Cost Protein



The Global Textured Soy Protein Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic), Application (Food, Feed), Distribution channel (Online, Supermarkets, Convenience store), Source (Soy Flour, Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



