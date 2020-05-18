Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Textured Soy Protein Market (Type - Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic, and Other Types; Source - Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Flour, and Other Sources; Application - Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery Products, Cereal and Snacks, and Other Food Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global textured soy protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Continuous Growing Influence of Vegetarian Food, Plant-Based Food and Its Health Benefits Among the Consumers Are Helping to Grow the Demand of the Textured Soy Protein Market



The continuous growing influence of vegetarian food, plant-based food and its health benefits among the consumers are helping to grow the demand of the textured soy protein market. Vegetarian consumers use it as a meat alternative in their food menu. After its invention in the 1960s by Archer Daniel Midland Company, slowly it becomes the major meat alternative source for the vegetarian people around the world.



It is a low-cost healthy food alternative for several consumers, who cannot afford other types of costly food for their better health. Further, it is used as nutrition extender for a different type of meat and poultry products, and in tuna salad. Additionally, owing to its lightweight and no fat property, it is used in a different type of backpacking recipes



The continuous growing demand for cost-effective protein-based food products among the young and middle-class consumers are helping to grow the demand of the textured soy protein market. Further, owing to its low cost and easy availability it is widely consumed with other food products as meat, vegetable, bakery products, infant nutrition, dairy alternative, and others.



Further, owing to its low fat or no fat at all, it is widely used as basic food ingredients among diabetes and obesity patient's people. However, the lack of awareness about the health benefits of the textured soy protein among the consumers is restricting the growth of the market



North America is the Largest Market of the Textured Soy Protein Market



Geographically, the textured soy protein market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of the textured soy protein market, owing to the presence of a large number of food processing companies, who are engaged in the production of meat substitute products, dairy alternative, infant nutrition, bakery products, cereal and snacks, and other food industries in this region.



Further, the presence of the aware consumer groups, who are suffering from the obesity problem, the diabetic problem is a regular consumer of the textured soy protein products. Europe is the second-largest market of the textured soy protein market, after North America. The Asia-Pacific textured soy protein market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, owing to the growing influence of the vegetarianism among the young and middle-class consumers.



