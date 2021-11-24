Textured Vegetable Protein Market Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- The global textured vegetable protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The demand for textured vegetable protein has been increasing significantly, as they are used across various food and beverage applications such as meat alternatives and have been high in demand among the vegan and vegetarian consumers.



'By source, the soy segment is projected to account for the largest share in the textured vegetable protein market during the forecast period'



Soy has been a low-calorie and low-fat source of vegetable protein. It is often used as a meat substitute or meat extender due to its low cost as compared to animal-based sources of protein. Moreover, when textured soy protein is cooked with meat, it aids in retaining more nutrients from the meat by absorbing fluids that are usually lost. Textured soy protein acts as an ideal substitute for meat and is gaining higher traction among vegan and flexitarian consumers. These characteristics are majorly driving the demand for the usage of soy as a prime source for textured vegetable protein.



'By type, slices segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market by form during the forecast period'



Textured vegetable protein slices were obtained by processing various beans with higher protein content. They are the unique source of protein that contains essential amino acids, protective ingredients, minerals, and vitamins, which are necessary for total metabolism. Sliced textured vegetable proteins used in meat alternatives are often used as a substitute for traditional meat products. Slices have primarily utilized in meat alternatives as burger patties, which are used in various consumer applications.



Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Region



'Asia Pacific is projected to account for the faster-growing market with CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period'



The textured vegetable protein market in this region is estimated to witness robust growth propelled by the economic developments of countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The shift of industrialization and investments in Asia Pacific regions has grown substantially over the past decade, especially in China, which contributes to rapid economic growth. Therefore, several key market players in the region such as Wilmar International (Singapore), Fuji Oil Co. (Japan), Sun NutraFoods (India), Shandong Yuxin Soybean Protein (China), and Crown Soya Protein Group (China) have been emphasizing on developments to provide a large product portfolio in textured vegetable protein. The region also hosts a strong agricultural production base, which is a key factor in the production of vegetable-sourced protein.



Key Market Players:

ADM (US), Cargill (US), CHS (US), Roquette Freres (France), DuPont (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), The Scoular Company (US), Puris Foods (US), VestKorn (Norway), MGP Ingredients (US), Beneo GmbH (Germany), Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech (China), FoodChem International (China), Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group (China), Axiom Foods (US), AGT Food & Ingredients (Canada), Sun NutraFoods (India), Crown Soya Protein Group (China), La Troja (Spain), and Hung Yang Foods (Taiwan).



