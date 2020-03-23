TG Thailand, Leading Manufacturer of Industry Electrical Equipment

Bangplee, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- TG Thailand is a leading manufacturer and supplier of industry electrical equipment. This Electrical supply store helps their customers obtain multiple quotes online for multiple products; on their product range which includes electrical hardware, safety products, pipes and fittings, plastic products, automatic products, power cables, locking devices, lamps, construction material, powder and powder coating, switchboard lighting cabinets and others. It is a simple as requesting a quote, search for the products online and close the proposal. All the products manufactured here undergo strict quality control procedures. Only premium grade materials are used to manufacture each and every product. The company invests in Research and Development to bring out the best products for their customers in this industry. They also specialize in made-to-order products in select categories such as wireways, cable trays, cable ladders and other accessories.



To know more visit https://tgthailand.com/



About https://tgthailand.com/

TG Thailand is a company that specializes in manufacturing and distributing of Electrical equipment. It is a subsidiary of Leena PL Engineering Company with its own production plant involving in manufacture of wireways, cable trays, cable ladders, wall mounting cabinets, flexible conduit, PVC pipes, etc.



Media Contact



THANACHOT GLOBAL Co.,Ltd

103/1 Moo 6 BangpleeYai, Bangplee, Samut Prakan,Thailand, 10540

Name: Mr. John

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

Phone: +66(0)97-197-5544

Email: Alin.s@leenapl.co.th

Website: https://tgthailand.com