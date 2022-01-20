TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2022 -- TG Therapeutics, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by TG Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases.



On November 30, 2021, TG Therapeutics, Inc. issued a statement saying that " the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)." TG Therapeutics advised that "[t]he FDA has notified the Company that potential questions and discussion topics for the ODAC include: the benefit-risk of the U2 combination in the treatment of CLL or SLL, and the benefit-risk of UKONIQ in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) or follicular lymphoma (FL). In addition, as part of the benefit-risk analysis, the overall safety profile of the U2 regimen, including adverse events (serious and Grade 3-4), discontinuations due to adverse events, and dose modifications, is expected to be reviewed", stating that "[t]he FDA's concern giving rise to the ODAC meeting appears to stem from an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial."



Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) declined from share on November 8, 2021, to as low as $12.62 per share on November 30, 2021.



On January 19, 2022, NASDAQ: TGTX shares closed at $14.25 per share.



