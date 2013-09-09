TGH Aviation Assists Firefighters Working to Defeat the Foresthill, CA Fire

Auburn, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, as on August 27, 2013, 80 percent of the American fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest is now contained. This fire, which appears to be man-made, ignited the afternoon of August 10, 2013 and approximately 3,800 firefighters work to contain the blaze. "Equipment remains an essential part of this firefighting effort and TGH Aviation opted to contribute to the efforts of the firefighters by offering use of a temporary hangar to Aspen Avionics to repair helicopters used in the firefight. This is our community and we want to do our part to bring this blaze under control and help those affected return to a normal life although we aren't actually performing any of the repair work," Shannan Reineck of TGH Aviation declares.



Instrument and Avionics repair remains an important part of fighting any fire and rapid repairs help to bring blazes under control. TGH Aviation canceled renovation appointments to accommodate the repair work so the firefighters would have the equipment needed to get the job done. Tens of thousands of acres of forest continue to burn, making this equipment of vital importance. "Offering this space is the least we can do to help those in need," Shannan Reineck continues.



TGH Aviation is a veteran-owned company and understands time is of the essence in situations such as this. "The loss of even one helicopter can mean the difference between success and failure in an operation. Management and staff members remain committed to helping in any way possible. Although it cannot be said for certain, the use of this hangar for repair work may have played a critical role in bringing the fire under control. We remain committed to offering whatever services we can to those who fight to protect this community, during this fire and any disaster that may occur," Aaron Judd exclaims.



About TGH Aviation

Founded fifty six years ago, TGH Aviation started out as The Gyro House, a general aviation gyro repair shop. Over the years, the company expanded and now offers sale and repair for a full range of aircraft instruments. The company grew along with the aerospace industry and provides expertise beyond general aviation to commercial and military aviation. With nearly 400 years of combined aircraft instrument experience, expertise and knowledge, the general staff provides their worldwide customer base with industry leading service.



Relocating in 1972, TGH Aviation now operates out of the Auburn Municipal Airport (KAUN) in Auburn, California and maintains an FAA-approved (Part 145) repair facility. TGH provides a wide range of expertise in the overhaul of standard panel instruments, remote and auto pilot gyros, test equipment and flap position transmitters. Recognized as an industry leader in Fuel Flow Transmitter overhaul, TGH maintains an on-site fuel flow calibration lab and also operates a full service Avionics department while expanding capabilities and support services to become an FBO.



The company follows a rigorous Quality Control Program and employs a manager to oversee quality control at all times while the shop meets or exceeds industry standards for technical excellence. TGH Aviation holds FAA and EASA certification with the following ratings: Instrument Classes 1,2,3,4; Radio Classes 1,2,3L; Accessory Limited and Airframe Limited, and veterans own this company which employs growth-oriented, forward-thinking management. Staff members work every day to build the company reputation while improving industry presence and stature. The company mission continues to be to provide customers with high-quality products, repairs and overhauls, all delivered with premiere customer service.