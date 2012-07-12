TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Acquiring Arcis Seismic Solutions for $70m - Deal Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- GS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS), a company providing multi-client geo-science data and services to upstream oil and gas companies, acquired Arcis Seismic Solutions Corp. (Arcis), a geophysical services company, for a purchase consideration of CAD72m ($70.11m), including an assumption of $21m ($20.45m) of net debt. In 2011, Arcis’s average annual revenue was CAD50m ($48.69m).



Scope



- Rationale behind TGS acquiring Arcis

- Stratigic benefits for the companies involved in the transaction

- Geography covered - Global



Reasons to buy



- Develop a sound understanding of the major M&A's, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures taking place in oil and gas services industry,

- Identify the most lucrative segments to leverage on the growth oppurtunities available in the oil & gas market around the World,

- Get a detailed analysis of a deal to enable you to take better decisions.



Keywords



Latin America, Middle East, North Africa, Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, Bakken, Horn River, Montney, Duvernay and 3D seismic data



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85693/tgs-nopec-geophysical-expands-its-core-business-in-western-canadian-sedimentary-basin-by-acquiring-arcis-seismic-solutions-for-70m-deal-analysis-from-globaldata.html