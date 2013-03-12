Thailand Agribusiness Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Thailand Agribusiness Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- BMI View: Thailand will maintain its status of key Asian agricultural provider in the coming years, as the sector boasts from strong export opportunities and government support as well as an efficient foodproducing industry. The sugar and livestock sectors hold promising growth stories. However, the government's interference in the market, especially in the rice sector, will hinder the competitiveness of Thai's production compared to its Asian rivals. Although rice farmers will directly gain from the rice guarantee buyback-programme, we are uncertain about the long-term effectiveness of these policies in enhancing Thai food-producing efficiency as well as boosting the country's export competitiveness. Thailand will remain a key rice exporter, but may lose out to secondary exporters due to a growing instability in its trade policy.
Key Forecasts
- Poultry production growth to 2016/17: 20.7 % to 1.9mn tonnes. This growth will largely be due to increased private investment in the sector. The lift of an eight-year EU ban on uncooked imports in April 2012 will allow imports of Thai-produced poultry and other food products and give the industry more impetus to expand production.
- Milk production growth to 2016/17: 28.3% to 1.3mn tonnes. Dairy herd expansion and yields improvements will support growth.
- Rice consumption growth to 2016/17: 20.3% to 12.5mn tonnes. Rice will remain the staple food for Thais, and there is little opportunity for substitution. Thais are more likely to cut non-essential items such as meat and soft drinks when economic times are tough.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 22.4mn in 2013; growth to average 4.2% annually to 2016/17.
- Real GDP growth in 2013: 2.9% chg y-o-y; down from 3.3% in 2012, forecast to average 2.8% to 2017.
- Consumer price index in 2013: 2.9% average; down from 3.3% in 2012; forecast to average 2.8% from 2012 to 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Revisions To Forecasts
- Sugar production forecast revised down, to 9.6mn tonnes (compared with a previous forecast of 11.0mn tonnes). Thai sugar supply prospects are deteriorating due to poor rains during the sugarcane growing season (June-July), followed by the recent slowing down of sugarcane crushing on the back of heavy rains.
- Rice production forecast revised down, to 20.7mn tonnes (compared with a previous forecast of 21.2mn tonnes). Particularly dry weather in the north east region during the main crop growing season (May-October) hampered yields and damaged planted area.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- France Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- Russia Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- South Africa Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- Saudi Arabia Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- Algeria Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- Ghana Agribusiness Report Q2 2013
- Ukraine Agribusiness Report Q2 2013