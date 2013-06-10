Thailand Camp Reviews Reveal Truth Behind the Claims Made on the Website

Rawai Beach, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Thailand Camp reviews posted online have shown that there seems to be real truth behind the claims made on the website. Some have said that Thailand Camp make big claims and others have been skeptical to the accuracy of such claims.



However, new reviews tell of success being achieved by everyday normal people who were overweight and out of shape. Whats more, previous guests have proclaimed that Thailand Camp helped them make lasting changes by creating a new lifestyle for them.



A spokesmen from Thailand Camp say's, "too often weight loss successes are short lived due to short term methods. However, the Thailand Camp reviews made by our guests now show that real measurable changes are being made here, to change bad habits and finally live a healthy lives. I feel proud to be part of the team."



One of the reviews was by a lady from South Africa, who having spent 6 weeks at Thailand Camp completely changed her life. She not only lost over 18kg in excess body fat, but also made long lasting changes in the way that she lives her life. She now wakes up and exercises on a daily basis. She eats clean, healthy foods and ensures that her family are eating healthy.



Another review made by an English man, Richard, living in Dubai, demonstrates how far the team at Thailand Camp are willing to go to help their guests. "When I first arrived I was immediately made to feel welcome and given the information that I needed. I was given time one on one with one of their weight loss coaches who helped to plan my program so that it fit to me specifically. After having spent a few days, I had trainers and staff helping me and asking me how it was going, giving advice and generally being really helpful."



If the reviews of Thailand Camp say anything, it seems that people are really getting the results that have been claimed.



