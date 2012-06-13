Thailand Camp Releases 3 New Programs

Rawai, Muang Phuket -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Thailand Camp is one of the newer camp's in Phuket. It's aim is to provide Fitness, Muay Thai and Detoxification in 1 location and is the first of it's kind in Phuket.



Just day's ago, it is reported that they released 3 new major programs. They have now got a full Muay Thai Training Program which includes a specific diet and training regime to get maximum results for their students.



They also now have a Weight Loss Package which was designed by a renowned Phuket trainer and a Certified nutritionist. This program is based on another program that they used to have, but has been developed to become much more powerful and affective.



One of their past guests who came through the older weight loss program has this to say about it, "it was tough, but very rewarding. Once I got into the routine and realized that work had to be put in to see rewards, I managed to have a lot of success at Thailand Camp..."



Their third new package is a Thailand Camp Detox program which is a unique blend of detoxification diet, body cleansing exercises and rejuvenation.



