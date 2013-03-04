Thailand Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- BMI View: BMI expects the Thailand IT market will grow by around 12% in 2013. Spending growth was buoyant in Q112, with PC sales making a strong recovery and strong demand for tablets and smartphones. However, PC sales and mobile handset sales decelerated sharply in Q212, in part as consumer sentiment moderated. BMI expected sales in both categories to rebound in H212, boosted by seasonal factors and a wave of new product releases.
In 2013 consumer electronics spending is expected to grow 12%, even as high fuel costs and uncertainties over employment dampen consumer spending. In our view the main driver will be product innovation such as LED and 3D TV sets, tablets and smartphones.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$4.2bn in 2012 to US$4.5bn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification, but tablets are expected to provide a growth area in 2013, with volume sales surpassing those of desktops. AV sales: US$3.2bn in 2012 to US$3.6bn in 2013, +11% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with Thailand's digital broadcasting migration expected to provide a boost to demand for flat-screen TV sets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Handset sales: US$1.4bn in 2012 to US$1.8bn in 2013 +18% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised after strong growth in smartphone sales.
Risk/Reward Rating: Thailand's score was 49.2 out of 100.0. Thailand took 8th place in our latest Asia Pacific RRR table.
Key Trends & Developments
- BMI has included tablets in its Thai PC market forecast, as they were expected to be a major growth driver for IT hardware in 2012, with potential growth of 400%. BMI's forecast does not include the 800,000 tablets the government plans to distribute to schools. In 2011 the government launched an initiative to distribute tablets to Grade One schoolchildren and the ultimate aspiration is one tablet for every schoolchild. As sales of tablets grow, this will constrain shipments of desktops, but notebook sales should continue to grow. With falling prices and growing penetration of flat-screen TV sets, vendors will look to product innovation such as 3D TV sets and smart TV sets to drive growth. Sales of flat-panel TV sets will also be driven by Thailand's migration towards terrestrial digital broadcasting, even if the timetable remains unclear. In November 2012, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission's broadcasting committee decided to postpone until April 2013 the auction for licences to run commercial terrestrial digital TV channels. Meanwhile, the development of the smart TV segment will depend on domestic infrastructure of broadband accessibility and speed.
