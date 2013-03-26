Thailand Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Thailand Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- BMI View: BMI expects the Thailand consumer electronics market will grow by around 12% in 2013. Spending growth was buoyant in H112, with PC sales making a strong recovery and strong demand for tablets and smartphones. However, global factors such as the eurozone crisis constrained exports of electronic products and PC sales and mobile handset sales decelerated sharply in Q212, in part as consumer sentiment moderated. BMI expected sales in both categories to rebound in 2013 boosted by a wave of new product releases.
In 2013 consumer electronics spending is expected to grow 12%, even as high fuel costs and uncertainties over employment dampen consumer spending. In our view the main driver will be product innovation such as LED and 3D TV sets, tablets and smartphones.
Headline Expenditure ProjectionsComputer hardware sales:US$4.5bn in 2012 to US$4.8bn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification, but sales of tablets are expected to constrain sales of traditional notebooks and desktops.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- AV sales: US$3.2bn in 2012 to US$3.6bn in 2013, +11% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with Thailand's digital broadcasting migration expected to provide a boost to demand for flatscreen TV sets, as a digital broadcasting trial is launched in Bangkok.
- Handset sales: US$1.5bn in 2012 to US$1.9bn in 2013 +25% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised after strong growth in smartphone sales.
Risk/Reward Rating: Thailand's score was 49.2 out of 100.0, meaning Thailand took eighth place in our latest Asia Pacific RRR table.
Key Trends & Developments
BMI has included tablets in its Thai PC market forecast, as they were expected to be a major growth driver for IT hardware in2012, with potential growth of 400%. BMI's forecast does not include the 800,000 tablets the government plans to distribute to schools, and the ultimate aspiration is one tablet for every schoolchild. As sales of tablets grow, this will constrain shipments of desktops, but notebook sales should continue to grow. With falling prices and growing penetration of flat-screen TV sets, vendors will look to product innovation such as 3D TV sets and smart TV sets to drive growth.
Sales of flat-panel TV sets will also be driven by Thailand's migration towards terrestrial digital broadcasting, even if the timetable remains unclear. In November 2012, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission's broadcasting committee decided to postpone until April 2013 the auction for licences to run commercial terrestrial digital TV channels. Meanwhile, the development of the smart TV segment will depend on domestic infrastructure of broadband accessibility and speed.
