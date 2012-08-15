Thailand Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Thailand Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- BMI expects the Thailand IT market will grow by around 12% in 2012 which is an upwards revision, following strong growth in 2011, despite the impact of the floods. In 2012 consumer electronics spending is expected to be driven by an improving economy and salary increases for civil servants and others. Spending growth was buoyant in 2011, with vendors reporting double-digit growth in spending on products such as flat-screen TV sets. In future, a record low unemployment rate of 0.9% should provide support for continued consumer spending, but in our view the main driver will be product innovation such as LED and 3D TV sets, tablets and smartphones.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer sales: US$3.8bn in 2011 to US$4.1bn in 2012, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but tablets are expected to provide a growth area in 2011, with potential sales of 1mn units.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
AV sales: US$2.9bn in 2011 to US$3.2bn in 2012, +13% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with the main driver being demand for flat-screen TV sets.
Handset sales: US$1.2bn in 2011 to US$1.4bn in 2012, +19% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised after strong growth in smartphone sales.
Risk/Reward Rating: Thailand's score was 48.4 out of 100.0. Thailand took 10th place in our latest Asia CE RRR table.
Key Trends & Developments
- A number of factors should support momentum in the computer segment, including a government plan to provide 800,000 tablet computers to Grade 1 school children. Consumer demand will still continue to be the main IT market growth driver, owing to economic growth and rising income levels. Amid fierce competition, aggressive promotions and new products are likely to be unveiled by retailers, resulting in pressure on margins.
- With falling prices and growing penetration of flat-screen TV sets, vendors will look to product innovation such as 3D TV sets and smart TV sets to drive growth. However, the development of the smart TV segment will depend on domestic infrastructure of broadband accessibility and speed.
- Annual smartphone shipments were expected to reach 4mn in 2011 as service tariffs came down, continuing the trend of 2010. Mobile services providers are now offering smartphones at a broad range of price points, which has enabled deeper penetration of the devices. Population penetration of mobile phones is estimated at around 90%, and smartphones at below 30%, which represents continued growth potential.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- South Africa Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- Mexico Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- China Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012