Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Thailand Defence and Security Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
As with preceding quarters, large-scale protests and internal political turmoil continue to be the
greatest immediate threats to Thailand's security. Over the course of Q114, the political crisis has turned
increasingly violent. In February a grenade blast in the capital Bangkok killed two, injuring a further
twenty-two. At the same time gunmen opened fire on an anti-government rally in eastern Thailand, killing a
five-year old girl Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra described the attacks as 'terrorist acts for political
gain'. Worryingly, with violence moving outside Bangkok, the continuing political impasse in Thailand
threatens long-term instability in the country.
Despite general elections being held in Q114 the political impasse in Thailand persists. Thailands's
constitutional court ruled the 2 February general election as 'unconstitutional ' because it did not take place
on the same day across the country. The lack of a unified election date was the result of protestors blocking
the polls. It is not clear when a new election will be scheduled. Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban declared
that protestors would block polling stations in any future elections, threatening to further escalate the crisis.
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