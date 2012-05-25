"Thailand Energy Drinks Category Profile" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Canadean, "Thailand Energy Drinks Category Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Published by Canadean, the Thailand Energy Drinks Category Profile comprises of text, data tables and charts. Supported by market commentary, data includes consumption trends (historical and forecasts to 2014), segmentation data (carbonated vs still, ready-to-drink/RTD vs non ready-to-drink/Non RTD), packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable, multi vs single serve), distribution splits and leading companies' percentage market share. In addition, market commentary also looks at the outlook for Energy Drinks, private label, marketing, pricing including market value (at consumer price) and new products for 2010.
Key Highlights
Consumption volume (million litres, litres per capita) 2005 to 2010 plus forecasts to 2014F
Market commentary on current and emerging trends plus the outlook for Energy Drinks
Further commentary on private label, marketing and pricing/valuation
Percentage growth rates (CAGR) 2005-2010, 2007-2010, 2009-2010
Market value 2010 (at consumer price)
Segment analysis (carbonated vs still, ready-to-drink/RTD vs non ready-to-drink/Non RTD) 2009-2011F
Packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable, multi vs single serve) 2009-2011F
Distribution splits (off-premise/retail/at-home vs on-premise/away from home) 2009-2011F
Leading companies' percentage share 2009-2010
New products 2010
Scope
This report includes historic and forecast consumption trends along with segmentation data, packaging analysis, distribution splits and leading companies percentage market share.
