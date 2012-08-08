Thailand Food & Drink Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Thailand Food & Drink Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Cooling external demand and deteriorating global economic conditions would inevitably take their toll on consumer confidence in the near future. Moreover, as uncertainties over the outlook for employment in export-related sectors continue to weigh on sentiment and prompt households to cut back on spending, we believe private consumption growth should remain relatively muted over the coming quarters. In the longer term, the positives of a massive youth population, strong economic growth and rising incomes will remain major draws for foreign consumer goods investors. This potential will continue to attract the sights of consumer players such as Meiji Holdings, Fraser and Neave and Mai Tan, which should instil greater dynamism to the sector going forward.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 food consumption growth = +4.1%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast to 2016 = +5.0%
- 2012 soft drinks value sales growth = +7.0%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +7.1%
- 2012 alcoholic drinks value sales growth = +4.9%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +4.3%
- 2012 mass grocery retail sales growth = +5.6%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +5.1%
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Pursuing Growth Beyond Thailand: Thai food company Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) is reportedly preparing a GBP2.5bn (US$4bn) bid for fish finger manufacturer Birds Eye, a part of frozen food group Iglo. The first round bids have also been submitted by private equity investment firms Blackstone and BC Partners, although reports suggest that CP Foods is likely to acquire Birds Eye. Moreover, CP Foods has recently acquired a 74.18% stake in Vietnam-based feed business and agribusiness services firm CP Pokphand, further bearing out its overseas expansionary ambitions. Japanese ingredients producer Ajinomoto recently announced that it has set up a sales company in Bangladesh in August to sell seasonings and processed foods to local consumers. This investment forms part of Ajinomoto's broader strategy of growing its footprint across international markets with a particular focus on emerging markets (EMs) in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Spain Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Mexico Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012