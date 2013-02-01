"Thailand Food & Drink Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Thailand Food & Drink Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- We are acknowledging growing downside risks to our domestic demand outlook for Thailand in the coming quarters. Consumers are likely to keep a tight rein on their purse strings amid growing macroeconomic headwinds, and we see potential downside pressure on retail spending and consumer sentiment in the coming months. Despite the near-term headwinds, the medium- and long-term growth potential of Thailand's consumer-facing sectors is undeniable. A positive macroeconomic growth outlook for the country remains a major plus for consumer goods producers. While Thailand's longer-term economic outlook will remain clouded by the uncertain domestic political landscape, we believe the country will still be able to clock in an annual average real GDP growth rate of 4.1% between 2012 and 2021. However, this is significantly below the potential 5.5% rate we believe Thailand could achieve under more stable political conditions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 food consumption growth = +4.1%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast to 2016 = +5.8%
- 2012 soft drinks value sales growth = +7.0%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +8.5%
- 2012 alcoholic drinks value sales growth = +4.9%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +5.3%
- 2012 mass grocery retail sales growth = +5.9%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +6.3%
Key Industry Trends
Tesco Lotus Expanding Despite Challenges: In September 2012, UK-based retailer Tesco's Thailandbased subsidiary, Tesco Lotus, announced plans to build five new malls in the country. The news comes shortly after the firm announced plans to open three distribution centres in the country. Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson for Tesco stated that Thailand remained a very exciting market, with the business having been very well received. These investments and comments fit with our view that Tesco is likely to focus significant resources on the Thai market, which looks set for strong consumer growth over the longer term despite reservations about the near-term outlook as well as risks surrounding political stability and the regulatory environment.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Japan Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Spain Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- India Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Slovakia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Ireland Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Italy Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Slovenia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Ukraine Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- South Korea Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Qatar Food & Drink Report Q4 2012