The Thailand Freight And Logistics Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Thailand Freight And Logistics industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Freight And Logistics market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Freight And Logistics Market. The report explores the current outlook in Thailand and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.



The Thailand freight and logistics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecasted period (2020 - 2025).



Thailand Major Players in Freight And Logistics Market are:

DHL, CEVA, DB Schenker, Nippon Express, Expeditors, Yusen, FedEx, and others.



The logistics market landscape of Thailand is fragmented in nature, with a mix of global and local players. According to industry sources, DHL holds a significant position in the Thai logistics market, with a foothold in air and sea freight and their expertise in 3PL services.



Market Overview:

Thailand's logistics performance significantly improved in 2018, owing to the massive investment in transport infrastructure and relevant legal reforms. According to the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index 2018, Thailand rose to the 32nd place in 2018 from 45th in 2016. Thailand's ranking was second only to Singapore in ASEAN, overtaking Malaysia, and was seventh in Asia. Thailand has extensively invested in transport infrastructure under the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which aims to cut the country's logistics costs to 12% of GDP by 2021 from 14% in 2016 when the 11th Plan (2012-16) ended. The 12th Plan (2017-2021) will call not only for transport infrastructure development in major cities and border towns but also improved connectivity with neighboring countries.



Thailand's robust growth rate of a few years ago has since slowed down. Its GDP growth has trailed its regional neighbors in the recent years, hitting a 3-4% stride since 2015, while Vietnam is growing at close to 7%; the government has embarked on programs in an effort to turn this scenario around. Thailand 4.0 envisions a new economic model for the country, in order to bring it to the forefront of the global digital economy.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Thailand and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Thailand Freight And Logistics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs



