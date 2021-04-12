Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Manufacturers Raise Steel Product Prices during Coronavirus Era Due to High Demand

Volatile demand and supply scenarios are adding up to the challenges of companies in the Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many manufacturers are raising their steel product prices indicating an upward trend in international trade and increased demand from China. Analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that manufacturers are expected to increase the prices for hot-dip galvanized steel coils, bars, and rebars. As such, the domestic demand is estimated to gain pace in the Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market.



Read report Overview-



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thailand-hotdip-galvanized-steel-products-market.html



Several construction projects are being resumed in Thailand and other countries where the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly subsided. Many countries are lifting their coronavirus-related restrictions to open international trade, since inventories for steel products are running out. Factory closures have slowed down economic activities in the construction industry.



Efficient Surface Preparation Processes Eliminate Issues of Metallurgical Reactions

Hot-dip galvanized steel is being used in the construction of refineries and chemical processing facilities. However, controlling the metallurgical reaction in the zinc coating and achieving a desired film build can be challenging for galvanizers. Hence, companies in the Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market should precautions such as acquire efficiency in surface preparation processes, zinc bath temperature and molten zinc bath composition to produce zinc coatings on steel surfaces.



Request Brochure @



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79714



Optimizing new materials and processes is becoming apparent for companies in the Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market in order to gain market visibility. Companies are bagging research achievements to innovate in new hot-dip galvanizing steel applications. They are increasing their production capabilities to manufacture fire-resistant hot-dip galvanized structures.



Hot-dip Galvanized Structures Shipped and Reused in Construction Applications

Companies in the Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market should participate in events such as the Excellence in Hot-Dip Galvanizing Awards 2020 to boost their credibility credentials in the global market landscape. Since these award events are judged by expert architects and engineers, manufacturers can gain a competitive edge over other market players with respect to their product offerings. On other the other hand, the ever-increasing construction industry is creating business opportunities for steel manufacturers. This has led to increased demand for products with long-term durability and low-maintenance attributes.



REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=79714



Hot-dip galvanized structures such as bridges are being shipped and reused in various construction applications. Such trade practices are contributing toward growth of the Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market, which is expected to cross a revenue of US$ 4.4 Bn in 2030.



New Hot-dip Zinc Coatings Help Exploit Market Potentials in Automotive Sector

The Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market is slated to register a healthy CAGR of ~6% during the assessment period. The automotive industry is shifting its focus from electrogalvanized to hot-dip galvanized steels. thyssenKrupp Steel— a German specialist in industrial engineering and steel production, has identified this shift and has laid the foundation for improved hot-dip coatings. Thus, manufacturers in the Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market should take cues from such manufacturers to increase their product sales.



Premium finishes and lasting corrosion protection have become the basic prerequisites in the automotive sector. This has fueled innovations in new hot-dip zinc coatings that ensure the durability of vehicle components. Innovative zinc-magnesium products allow low coating thickness for steel automotive components.



Analysts' Viewpoint



Price surge in steel products is becoming apparent due to the growing trade in international markets amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Steel structures in interior vehicle parts are being produced with innovative zinc-magnesium hot-dip coatings to save on material and costs. However, achieving fire resistance for hot-dip galvanized steels can be potentially challenging for manufacturers. Hence, companies in the Thailand hot-dip galvanized steel products market should increase their research expenditure in surface preparation processes and immersion time to alter variables in zinc coatings. They should exploit business potentials in the construction sector due to the burgeoning demand for steel products with long-term durability and low maintenance.



Thailand Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Products: Overview



Hot-dip galvanization is the process of coating steel, iron, and other ferrous metals with a layer of zinc by dipping the metal into a kettle/bath filled with molten zinc at a high temperature of around 450 °C (842 °F). The layer of zinc formed on the metal surface further reacts with carbon dioxide and forms zinc carbonate, which protects steel from corrosion. Hot-dip galvanized steel has diverse end uses. It is used not only in automotive but also in construction & building applications.



Hot-dip galvanization helps prevent corrosion. Zinc coated on metal surface acts as a sacrificial anode so that even if the coating is scratched, the remaining zinc would safeguard the exposed metal. Zinc forms a barrier that prevents the corrosive substance from entering the underlying substrates. The metallic zinc surface reacts with the atmosphere to form a thin, compact, and tightly adherent patina that is insoluble in rainwater.

Key Growth Drivers of Thailand Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Products Market



Steel is a key component in the production of several goods that are employed in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, electrical appliances, and packaging. According to the report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), in terms of product type, hot-dip galvanized steel structure dominated the hot-dip galvanized steel market in Thailand with 50.38% share in 2019. Hot-dip galvanized steel structure segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, as demand for steel structure in transmission line tower, telecom tower, substation structure, and other construction works is estimated to increase in the near future.



Global consumption of steel increased by 3.9% in 2018 compared to that in 2017. The consumption of steel in Thailand rose at a rate of 4.8% (or a total of 17.5 million tons) in 2018, owing to increase in demand for steel in the construction of government infrastructure projects and private sector real-estate development. In CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam), high investment by governments on industrial and infrastructure sectors boosted steel exports from Thailand by 10.3% to 1.7 million tons in 2018.

Steel is a highly important building material in construction activities. The construction industry in Thailand is expanding, which is fueling the demand for hot-dip galvanized steel that can resist a corrosive environment.

The Government of Thailand launched the National Strategic Plan (2017-2036), which is estimated to focus on improvement of trade conditions, propelling the country's competitiveness and long-term economic goals by the upcoming planned development in rail, road, airport, and electricity infrastructure



Rise in governmental focus on the manufacturing sector and continuous strategic investments are key factors significantly boosting the adoption of hot-dip galvanization in Thailand

Thailand is a key exporter of steel products, including hot-dip galvanized steel, to countries such as Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, India, Malaysia, and the U.S.

Based on metal type, the consumption of hot-dip galvanized steel is higher in construction and automotive sectors compared to iron, aluminum, and other ferrous metals. Easy availability, excellent mechanical properties, and corrosion resistance are major factors driving the demand for hot-dip galvanized steel. Upcoming infrastructure projects and emerging auto sector of Thailand are further estimated to propel the hot-dip galvanized steel market in the country.

Key Challenges for Thailand Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Products Market



Galvanized zinc coating is likely to provide some kind of corrosion resistance for most applications. It is also likely to provide strength and flexibility desired by end users. Two main types of galvanized coatings are hot-dip galvanized (HDG) and electro galvanized (also known as cold galvanized). The major difference between hot-dip galvanization and electro-galvanization is the cost. Hot-dip galvanized coating usually cost five times more than electro galvanized coating. Another difference is the galvanized surface.



In hot-dip galvanized coating, the metallic surface texture is rough and has lot of 'pimples.' Dull finish containing drips in hot-dip galvanized steel makes it unsuitable for use in architectural or esthetic applications. Electro galvanized coating metal can provide glossy and superior esthetic appearance with the addition of cost benefits. The finished coating of electro-galvanization is smooth, drip-free, and shiny. This makes it ideal for architectural or other applications.



Lucrative Opportunities for Players in Thailand Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Products Market



Lockdown imposed by the Government of Thailand to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the construction and automotive industries in the country. Thailand's economy is estimated to experience a negative impact from the COVID-19 outbreak due to its high dependence on exports & imports and travel and tourism sectors. This is projected to hamper the demand for hot-dip galvanized steel in automotive and construction sectors in the country.



The country is experiencing supply-chain disruptions due to factory closures and transportation restrictions. This issue has been aggravated by high dependence on intermediate goods from other markets hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, including China, Japan, and South Korea. Similarly, the import of hot-dip galvanized steel has been adversely affected, owing to severe regulations and anti-dumping duties levied by the government. However, domestic hot-dip galvanizers have begun increasing their production capacity and output to bridge the supply-demand gap.



Growth of the construction sector and upcoming infrastructure projects such as Phuket's planned US$ 1.2 Bn tram system, monorail system planned for the Pattaya city, and 116 projects associated with Southern Economic Corridor scheme under which the government is investing US$ 3.4 Bn to develop the infrastructure are estimated to boost the construction and steel industry in the country. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for hot-dip galvanized steel the country in the long term.

Leading Players in Thailand Hot-dip Galvanization Market



The hot-dip galvanized steel market in Thailand is highly competitive. It is dominated by a large number of players across the country. The top three players — POSCO Coated Steel (Thailand) Co. Ltd, NS-Siam United Steel Co. Ltd., and JFE Steel Galvanizing (Thailand) Ltd. — accounted for more than 60% share in 2019.

Other key players operating in the hot-dip galvanized steel market in



Thailand include BJC Heavy Industries PCL

Thai Scandic Steel Co. Ltd.

Ajikawa & SCI Metal Tech Co. Ltd.

Manufacturers operating in the hot-dip galvanized steel market in Thailand are being encouraged by the government with constant awards and recognition. For instance, on August 27, 2018, Sahaviriya Steel Industries PLC received an award from the Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong for Outstanding Designated Factory in Energy Conservation at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center at the Thailand Energy Awards 2018.a