Thailand Information Technology Report Q2 2013 - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- BMI View: We forecast total IT spending will increase to THB251.1bn in 2013, an increase of 14.6% from 2012. We then expect growth to continue for the duration of our forecast period to 2017, albeit with a decline in the growth rate as the market matures. By 2017 we forecast the market will have reached THB367.7bn in value. As the market matures we expect software, and especially services, will account for a larger share of total revenues. This trend will be the result of price pressures in the hardware market from competition and commoditisation of basic IT hardware - but more significantly the growth of services that capitalise on the spread of connectivity. We highlight two key areas: cloud computing as corporates invest in expanding and efficiency-generating cloud services; and, 'big data' as corporate customers implement real time business management systems and also look to extract consumer information from the explosion in social networking and mobile connectivity.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: THB134.7bn in 2012 to THB207.3bn in 2017, CAGR of 9% 2013-2017. Tablets will provide a boost, but flat desktop sales and price pressures across the whole market will limit total value growth, despite rapidly increasing unit sales.
Software sales: THB28.5n in 2012 to THB50.5bn in 2017, CAGR of 12.1%. Key drivers will be enterprise IT budgets including the proliferation of mobile devices.
IT Services sales: THB55.9 in 2013 to THB110bn in 2017, CAGR of 14.5%. Government initiatives will help to drive development of the cloud services market, alongside enterprise investment. Other mediumgrowth drivers will be machine-to-machine communications and data analytics.
Key Trends & Developments
- Tablet sales have soared and are estimated to have reached 2mn in 2012, and are forecast to top 3.5mn in 2013. This boosted the PC market as sales of traditional desktops plateaued. However, the demand for tablets has come at the expense of traditional laptops. An interesting battle will occur between the laptop, tablet and ultrabook/hybrid models in 2013 and beyond as consumers seek a mix of mobility and functionality.
- Currently around 70% of the Thai IT market is accounted for by Bangkok, but new IT malls are opening across the country. Further, the spread of wireless data networks into rural areas, as mobile operators have invested in 3G roll-out, opens up areas beyond Bangkok for rapid growth in hardware, software and IT services sales.
- Government will be in the vanguard of driving cloud computing adoption in Thailand, which was expected to grow at 200-300% in 2012, albeit from a low base. In 2012, the government launched its cloud computing service, with a three-month pilot expected to be followed by national implementation.
