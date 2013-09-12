"Thailand Infrastructure Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Thailand Infrastructure Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- We continue to believe that many of the factors supporting our bullish outlook for Thailand's construction sector in 2012 - namely robust building construction activity and conducive monetary conditions for construction - will spill over into 2013. However, other factors that we had highlighted in our previous analysis - increased access to infrastructure financing and a large pipeline of infrastructure projects - may only prove supportive to construction activity after 2013 due to delays in their implementation. As such, we believe that growth in the construction sector in Thailand could decelerate from the heights of 7.8% seen in 2012, down to 5.2% in 2013.
Key developments in the country's infrastructure industry include:
- In April 2013, BTS Rail Mass Transit Growth Infrastructure Fund raised THB62.53bn from equity market investors in a deal arranged by Morgan Stanley, Phatra Securities and UBS. The listing comprised 66.7% of the infrastructure fund, while the sponsor, Bangkok-listed BTS Group bought the remaining 33.3% of the offering. The proceeds will reportedly go towards expand the existing SkyTrain network - which carried a record 50.3mn passengers riders in Q412 - by building feeder lines to supplement its core network in the Thai capital.
- In April 2013, the Thai government introduced a new PPP Act to speed up project execution and speed up the processing of public-private cooperative contracts. It replaces the PPP Act that has been in force since 1992.
- In June 2013, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) approved the plan to construct part of Bangkok's Orange Line. The railway line will start at the Thailand Cultural Centre on Thiam Ruam Mit Road and run along part of Rama IX Road to Ramkhamhaeng Road and Suwintawong Road in Min Buri district. The route is part of the 37.5km Orange Line, which runs from Taling Chan to Min Buri. The Orange Line is expected to link eight different lines and be completed in 2019.
- In June 2013, the Thai cabinet approved a plan to borrow THB314bn (US$10.2bn) for its water management and flood prevention scheme, with THB284bn reserved to finance the scheme's nine key modules. Prior to the approval, the Water and Flood Management Committee had selected a South Korean consortium led by state-owned utility, Korea Water Resources (K-Water), as the preferred bidder for two of the nine modules under the plan, securing the largest share (56%) of the projects in terms of value (THB160bn). After K-Water, a Thai-Chinese consortium known as ITD Power China Joint Venture was awarded the second largest share of the projects. The consortium secured five project modules with a total value of THB107bn. The remaining two modules were awarded to a Thai and Thai- Swiss consortium, Summit SUT Joint Venture and Loxley Joint Venture respectively.
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