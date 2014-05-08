Thailand Real Estate Company Century 21 Zazen Properties Launches New Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Century 21 Zazen Properties, the Thailand real estate company recognized for their commitment to providing an unparalleled level of service to all their customers, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website at http://century21zazen.com/koh-samui-real-estate/.



Century 21 Zazen Properties is a Koh Samui real estate firm and franchisee of Century 21, a company that is recognized globally for their superior knowledge of the market and ability to make the most out of their clients’ investments. Century 21 Zazen properties specializes in a broad range of commercial and residential real estate, including beachfront and hillside villas, properties with views of the ocean, residential communities, and a variety of land and business opportunities, including luxury properties, hotels, and resorts.



With its lush, tropical forests, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters, Koh Samui is known as one of the world’s top travel destinations, which is why the real estate market is expected to continue to thrive in the foreseeable future. Anyone who is considering making an investment or purchasing a vacation home for rental or personal use is encouraged to visit the Century 21 Zazen Properties website for the most extensive listing of property for sale Koh Samui has to offer.



Century 21 Zazen Properties features a searchable database that is fully customizable based on price, number of bedrooms, type of property, views, location, and more, which means that someone looking to buy beach house in Koh Samui can easily find one that matches his or her exact specifications. The best house for sale Koh Samui has to offer could be just a few clicks or a call away, so anyone who is interested in learning more about this beautiful resort island and the opportunities available there is encouraged to contact Century 21 Zazen Properties right away.



Century 21 Zazen Properties helps buyers learn how to make the most of their investments, and they are committed to always providing outstanding customer service with exclusive tours of the extraordinarily beautiful real estate Thailand is famous for.



About Century 21 Zazen Properties

Century 21 Zazen Properties from Samui is a top Koh Samui property agency and a franchisee of Century 21, a global professional real-estate brand. Century 21 Zazen Properties is proud to be one of the world’s largest residential real estate brokerage franchisors, with approximately 9,000 franchise offices and more than 150,000 sales associates located in 73 countries and territories. Century 21 Zazen Properties specializes in beach front and hillside villas, sea-view properties, residential projects, land and business opportunities, including luxury properties, hotels resorts. For more information, please visit www.century21zazen.com.