Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Thailand Real Estate Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The Thailand Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction

segments in the context of an economy which has remained flat and a real estate market significantly

unchanged through reconstruction and diversification efforts.

With a focus on the principal cities of Bangkok, Rayong and Pattaya the report covers the rental market

performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 24 months and examines how best to maximise

returns, while minimising investment risk. A discussion which analyzes both the national and

regional impact on the sector due to continuing global economic stagnation is also included. Political and

country risk dynamics, in addition to potential growth driven by increased reconstruction efforts in the wake

of the 2011 floods are also explored alongside newly collected data covering rents and yields for 2013.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139739/thailand-real-estate-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###