Thailand Real Estate Report Q4 2013 - New Market Report

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Thailand Real Estate Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Thailand Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of an economy which has remained flat and a real estate market significantly unchanged through reconstruction and diversification efforts.
With a focus on the principal cities of Bangkok, Rayong and Pattaya the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 24 months and examines how best to maximise returns, while minimising investment risk. A discussion which analyzes both the national and regional impact on the sector due to continuing global economic stagnation is also included. Political and country risk dynamics, in addition to potential growth driven by increased reconstruction efforts in the wake of the 2011 floods are also explored alongside newly collected data covering rents and yields for 2013.
We continue to project a steady recovery for Thailand's construction sector, with the underlying assumptions such as the proposed implementation of a national flood prevention program, robust commercial and industrial development and conducive monetary conditions for construction still holding firm.
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However, office space, especially in Bangkok, remains heavily oversupplied and continuing labour shortages are contributing to construction delays. As such, we believe that growth in the construction sector in Thailand could decelerate from the heights of 7.8% seen in 2012, down to 5.2% in 2013.
Recent Developments:
- Concerns remain prominent among investors, particularly due the potential for further damage from natural disasters and continued political tensions. The government's proposed national flood prevention program has been delayed by court order pending an environmental and health review.
- Additionally, the continued impasse between the populist government and the predominantly royalist and military opposition remains a potentially destabilizing element.
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's announced infrastructure spending program could prove beneficial for the long-term growth of Thailand's economy and construction sector. However, increasing risks such as ballooning debt and higher borrowing costs could undermine efforts to address the country's deteriorating fiscal position rather than stimulate investment.
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