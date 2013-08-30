Thailand Witnessing Strong Growth Potential for CCTV Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Driven by burgeoning demand in the area of city surveillance, transport and power utilities deployment of CCTV cameras in Thailand is on rise. Also, Thai government is investing huge amount on installation of security systems in the country. Therefore, considering all the factors, the CCTV market in Thailand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21.5% during 2013-2017.



As per our research, Global CCTV market is growing tremendously over the past few years, owing to the rising concern for security and safety in several of spheres of life. Countries all over the world are now using CCTV in various sectors, such as hospitality, education, retail etc. Besides that, technological advancements such as IP-based video surveillance are replacing the traditional closed circuit analog systems. The market for IP-based surveillance is growing at a double-digit rate from the past few years owing to its various advance functions such as remote access, motion detection and tampering detection.



Our report “CCTV Market Outlook 2017”, provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the CCTV market on globe. Our research includes analysis of CCTV technologies including surveillance technologies and components. Additionally, the research also includes current status and forecast for CCTV market, which include CCTV market analysis by technology, by components, regions and services.



Further, the report covers country level analysis of CCTV market including analysis of market size, player’s level analysis, government initiatives and recent developments. We have considered US, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, India, Latin America and Middle East for our analysis. Other than that, to provide a comprehensive knowledge, the research also includes the growth prospects of CCTV in retail, healthcare, transportation, education and banking & finance sector. Additionally, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Also, we have covered the key developments of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM477.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Booming CCTV Market in North America Forecast to 2014 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM427.htm)

- Booming CCTV Market in Europe Forecast to 2014 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM426.htm)

- Booming CCTV Market in Asia Forecast to 2014 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM425.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Electronic%20Security.htm



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