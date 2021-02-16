ThaiSolarPanel.net Supplying off Grid and on Grid Solar Panels for Residential and Commercial Use

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- ThaiSolarPanel.net is pleased to present the latest on grid and off grid solar panel installations for different kinds of properties both homes and commercial. Solar panels have proved to be the best renewable energy systems that are cost effective, contribute to an amazing amount of reducing in utility bills and most importantly saving the carbon footprint. The need to upgrade to a renewable energy system is not just limited to homes. It should happen on a large scale so as to witness a considerable amount of impact on a positive side. This company aims at doing its bit by helping customers install cost effective Thai Solar Panels. Customers can now book an on-grid installation for roof houses and homes with metal sheet roofing. They also specialize in installation of off-grid system for battery backup, installation of hybrid solar panels, installation of solar water pump systems and water turbines.



ThaiSolarPanel.net, a division of Sunnergy Technology Co., Ltd. is a company that offers different types of solar panels and cells both off the grid and on the grid styles for residential and commercial properties including resorts, factories, restaurants, hotels, offices, farms, gardens, ranches, etc.



Mr. San – Thai Solar Panel (Sunnergy Technology Co., Ltd.)

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

Phone: +66(0)2101-8991

Website: https://www.thaisolarpanel.net