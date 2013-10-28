Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Thales SA : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Thales SA : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Thales SA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Thales SA" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Thales SA"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Thales SA (Thales) is a leading global provider of integrated security solutions and equipment primarily for the defense, aerospace, security, space and transportation markets. The company caters its offering to government and private sector customers. Its product portfolio comprises of aircraft cabin systems, onboard electronics, air traffic management systems, radars, sensors, airport solutions, navigation systems and communication systems for the civil aviation industry. In addition, Thales offers security solutions for property, people and critical information systems. Moreover, the company provides space systems that include satellite solutions, navigation and aeronautical communication systems. Serving the transportation industry, Thales provides a variety of advanced electronic solutions such as supervision, communications, security signaling, passenger information, and fare collection systems. The company has operations in 56 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East. Thales is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.



Companies Mentioned



Thales SA



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