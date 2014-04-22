Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Thales USA, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Thales USA, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Thales USA, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Thales USA, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Thales USA, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Thales USA, Inc. (Thales USA) is a provider of advanced technologies for civil and commercial aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies equipment, systems and services for maritime, land, airborne, homeland security, and other defense and security applications. Its technologies deliver safety, security and seamless information management. Its products include communications systems, in-flight entertainment systems, instrument landing systems, encryption technologies, rail signaling solutions and integrated transportation systems, among others. Its key customers include the US Department of Defense (DoD), NASA, and other domestic and foreign firms. The company operates as a subsidiary of Thales SA. Thales USA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Thales USA, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153136/thales-usa-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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