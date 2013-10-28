Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday Coupon Codes Are Out

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas, for many Americans, are synonymous with sales and price break deals. Cognizant of that fact, the leading online coupon codes and offers provider, ibotdis.com, has today announced its top Best Buy Coupons for shoppers looking for great electronics deals and Overstock coupons for those who prefer to update their household furnitures.



As the top online coupons and deals providers, representing leading American stores, ibotdis.com says, this holiday season their online shoppers will be the ultimate winners.



“There’s no denying it, our online shoppers have always come out winners due to their taking advantage of the enormous Black Friday Deals 2013 and Cyber Monday Deals 2013 price-break deals and savings we offer,” says Pemba Tsering, head of ibotdis.com.



While coupons provided by an online store gives buyers an incentive to purchase from their website, Pemba observes that at times a coupon code is designed for a specific category but generally, it's a site wide promotion.



The ibotdis.com spokespersons observes that while the offer attached to a particular deal is a discount on the price of the product, it invariable is a fixed amount or a percentage or a free shipping scheme.



“Apart from a promotional offer, there are other offers like buy one get the other free or a free gift with a purchase,” says Pemba, who believes online shoppers are always in a win-win situation when they shop online with a deal.



Among the consumer items for which ibotdis.com offers great price-break deals in the form of coupon codes, ranges from Apparel - Lingerie to Babies and Kids, Career and Business Supplies to Christmas Special, Department Stores to Electronics and Accessories, Flowers and related items to Food and Drink, Gifts and Collectibles to Health and Wellness, Home and Garden to Jewelry, and the list goes on and on.



The bottom line is, however, online website offering shoppers with coupons and deals do help them save money while they shop conveniently at their favorite store.



“With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, we assure our army of online shoppers we will be having lots of offers and deals,” says Pemba, who provides online coupons and deals to shoppers that fits all age groups.



“They save both time and money. Time by not having to visit the stores and money with discount and deals,” add Pemba.



About IBOTDIS.COM

Ibotdis.com is the one stop website that caters to the online shopping niche. To be specific, ibotdis.com provides online shoppers with deals in the form of coupons, free shipping offers, product discounts, sales and numerous seasonal offers that is very time limited. Ibotis.com is a no hassle, no registration and absolutely free website. All offers and coupon codes provided here are from the respected store owners. The terms and condition for the usage of these codes and deals lie solely with the store owners. Ibotdis.com is simply an intermediate route to them.



For further information, please visit the following website:



www.ibotdis.com



Media Contact:



Name: Pemba Tsering

Email: pemba76@gmail.com

Company Location: New York, NY

Website address: http://www.ibotdis.com