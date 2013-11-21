Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- As a tradition, Digiarty Software Inc. (www.winxdvd.com) runs giveaway deals around every Thanksgiving. This year, the "accent" falls on WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe (V4.2.3), from November 13th to 25th. What to contribute in the period is the latest version of an all-in-one Windows-based video conversion program that even supports Apple's newest iPad Air and iPad Mini with Retina Display.



In the violent shootout among the hard-hitting consumer electronics companies like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and HTC, more people and families own disparate gadgets. Therefore, converting different videos to be compatible with iPhone, iPad, Android, etc. is needed extremely, for HD video playback and sharing. Now, it becomes a no-brainer with the easy-to-use video software that combines video conversion with YouTube online video downloading, photo slideshow making, video editing and so on.



"We bet you will sparkle with what we are giving to you as the Thanksgiving gift, because video converter is one of our developing focuses this year. So many new functions are added and strong points are just made stronger", said the folks of Digiarty.



There is no mandatory requirement for getting it, not a single. Nab the great chance to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Giveaway offered by Digiarty. The giveaway address is:

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



Particularly, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe embraces the abilities to:

- Convert between HD and SD videos, e.g. MTS to MKV, AVI to MP4, MKV to MOV and FLV to H.264;

- Enable various kinds of videos for playing on mainstream electronic devices with displays, including iOS, Android and Windows 8 tablets and mobiles;

- Support all the newly released gadgets, such as iPad Air, iPad Mini with Retina Display, iPhone 5S (5C), Apple TV 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, HTC One, Google New Nexus 7, etc;

- Download online web videos from YouTube, Metacafe and Dailymotion in real time;

- Turn photo album folder into a moving slideshow video in any format;

- Add subtitle (.srt) files to videos, convert only a part of a video by trimming, merge separate videos into a consecutive one, etc.



"It is a good thing to get this soft, coz it is fast and stable. Most of all, I can finally get rid of a heap of SMALL video converters. This one can rack up them all." One of early participants comments, "It is absolutely worth a shot."



To view more functions and features about the Thanksgiving freebie, please visit http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/



Price and Availability

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, whose regular price is $49.95, becomes available for free before November 26. Please download it at 2013 Thanksgiving Page, click on "Get License Code" button and activate it with the license given before it expires.



There are a great many other contents prepared by the sponsor awaiting us to dig out:

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows/8.1, Mac OS (X 10.9) and iOS (7), which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.