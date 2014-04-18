That Cleaning Service Emerges as Preferred Cleaning Company in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- That Cleaning Service has become the number one company for providing commercial & residential cleaning services in Las Vegas Valley. The company is offering a wide range of services including upholstery cleaning, commercial and residential carpet cleaning, commercial and residential floor cleaning, janitorial services, window cleaning and foreclosure cleaning among others. If expert of the fields are to believed major reasons behind the popularity of the company are affordable prices, high quality services and helpful and licensed staff.



When contacted, Glen Toussaint, the owner from the company said, “We are glad to see the response of people. We believe that our skilled staff and their professional and outstanding services are the main reasons behind the popularity. We have the capability to provide best and reasonable services according to the requirements of our clients. We believe that our customers must be happy with our service that is why we try to give our best when it comes to offering perfect cleaning services in Las Vegas.” He further added, “We aim to continue with same success in times to come as well”



According to the sources ‘That Cleaning Service’ is celebrating over ten years in service in the Las Vegas Valley. The experts from the company clean entire flooring surfaces including marble, concrete, carpet, vct, vinyl, wood, tile and grout to name of a few.



That Cleaning Service provides services to a number of areas that include North Las Vegas, Primm, Henderson, Nevada and Boulder City. It cleans windows, upholstery and also offers janitorial services, Construction Clean-Up and Foreclosure Clean-Out. The company has started presenting two or three money saving deals every month via text.



When asked about the services of the company, Neil, a client from the company said, “I am so pleased with the cleaning services. I use this company on all of my properties. I would recommend this company to large and small organizations."



About That Cleaning Service

That Cleaning Service (http://thatcleaning.com) is a family owned and operated cleaning company that offers wide range of services to commercial and residential buildings at affordable costs. The company is located in Las Vegas Valley.