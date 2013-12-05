THAT Eye Cream Announces Stocking Stuffer Special on Popular Vitamin C Serum for Dark Circles and Under-Eye Puffiness

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Everyone loves a deal and the holiday shopping season is a fantastic time with offers galore. THAT Eye Cream™ has announced what it calls a "Stocking Stuffer Special" during the month of December where Amazon.com shoppers can save $25 on 3 bottles of its signature vitamin C serum for the eyes, the All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C.



In order to receive the special savings, customers need only add 3 units of the under-eye treatment to their virtual Amazon.com shopping carts. No coupon or promotional codes are needed as the discount will be applied automatically when 3 units are purchased.



"The All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C makes the perfect stocking stuffer present" according to a media contact for the brand. "In addition to giving the gift of beauty to friends, family and co-workers, the Stocking Stuffer Special is a great way for our loyal customers to stock up and save on a 6-month supply of the product for themselves."



Because a single bottle of the eye serum is expected to last about 2 months with regular usage, the special offers a way for consumers to save $25 when they purchase enough product to last them for the next 6 months. It's an attractive offer both for monetary savings and convenience due to less time spent on reordering the product every other month or so.



Known as an "all-in-one" under-eye product, the serum-like eye gel is designed to help a number of common beauty issues that plague the area of skin around the eyes. Dark circles, puffiness and crow's feet tend to frustrate and embarrass those who suffer with them. THAT Eye Cream™ offers a simple way to help these all-too-common concerns with natural ingredients, antioxidants and peptides in its paraben-free formula. Applying additional moisturizer is optional and depends largely on the dryness of one's skin as well as seasonal considerations.



About THAT Eye Cream™

THAT Eye Cream™ is a part of the overall THAT Skin Care brand which consists of high quality, effective anti-aging products designed for the needs of women over 30. Men can benefit as well from the skin-friendly formulas. To take advantage of the current Stocking Stuffer Special, visit www.GetThatEyeCream.com and add 3 bottles of the All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C to your cart. The $25 discount will be applied automatically at checkout.