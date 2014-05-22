THAT Eye Cream for Puffiness and Dark Circles Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- THAT Eye Cream™, an established leader in skin care solutions for the under-eye area, today announced the plans for its upcoming 1st anniversary celebration.



Cheryl Lynn, Director of Brand Communications for THAT Eye Cream™, said the company will celebrate the anniversary during the month of May through Memorial Day weekend. "It's hard to believe we introduced THAT Eye Cream and its All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C just over a year ago," said Lynn. "Beginning now and continuing through Monday, we're celebrating by offering special savings to our customers. Our popular eye serum is currently on sale at a very special price."



Interested consumers may take advantage of the special by visiting http://www.amazon.com/THAT-Eye-Cream-All-In-One-Vitamin/dp/B00CDTHC6G.



THAT Eye Cream along with it's website ThatEyeCream.com was introduced in May 2013. The brand currently sells exclusively through Radiant Health Naturals on the wildly popular Amazon.com platform. Consumers enjoy shopping at the giant marketplace and are protected by the site's generous guarantee policies. Perks such as free shipping and secure ordering are a few of the benefits offered.



The All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C is an interesting combination of natural antioxidants, peptides and soothing ingredients to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, bags, dark circles and wrinkles. Because it is oil-free, the serum is popular with all ages from 20-something young women to the anti-aging focused 40 and 50-something women and men.



Health-conscious consumers appreciate the under-eye gel as well because it contains no parabens and is gentle on the skin. Visiting http://www.GetThatEyeCream.com is an easy way for those interested to proceed directly to the Amazon product detail page and order the eye serum.



About THAT Eye Cream™:

Founded in 2013, THAT Eye Cream All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C provides a no-nonsense skin solution that goes on easy and absorbs quickly. Additional information about the brand may be found at http://www.thateyecream.com and http://www.thatskincare.com/that-eye-cream/