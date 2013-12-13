THAT Eye Cream Releases New Video About Under Eye Bags and Puffiness

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- THAT Eye Cream™ has released a new video covering under eye bags and puffiness. The 4-minute video addresses some of the problems associated with this common beauty concern and it also offers some options for improving the look one's skin both under and around the eyes.



Several ingredients and treatment options are believed to enhance the appearance of the eyes. This particular video focuses on a combination of three peptides known to help with puffiness as well as other common under-eye issues. Each of these peptides is included in the All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C offered by THAT Eye Cream™.



Why Are Peptides So Popular?



Peptides are found in all the best anti aging creams and serums because they offer a number of benefits to the skin's appearance. Most women are aware of collagen and it's importance -- it's one of the factors that signals the look of youthful skin. Unfortunately, it tends to break down with age. Adding certain peptides to skin care products is believed to encourage new collagen production.



The newly released video, "Best Eye Cream For Puffiness Is Powered By Peptides" discusses specific peptides used by THAT Eye Cream™ in their popular under eye serum formula. In addition, they offer a special discount on their best eye cream for puffiness formula near the end of the short presentation. The generous discount is available to video viewers only.



Those interested may view the video at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5huBU_hmFI and will be able to find details about the special noted directly below the video itself.



THAT Eye Cream™ introduced its All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C earlier this year. It's designed to help with dark circles, under eye puffiness and bags as well as crow's feet, fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. The eye serum is available for sale at Amazon.com and typically qualifies for free shipping. Additional information can be found at www.GetThatEyeCream.com.