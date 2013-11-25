THAT Eye Cream™ Announces Special Coupon Code for Thanksgiving Day Promotion

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- In an effort to show appreciation to all current and future customers, THAT Eye Cream™ is offering a special Thanksgiving Day discount on its All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C. At 50% off, the coupon code offers a discount that is much better than any Black Friday deal and presents a terrific way for customers to do a little shopping before the mad holiday rush begins on Friday.



According to THAT Eye Cream™'s brand manager, "Black Friday is the day where deep discounts are typically available to consumers. While it's an amazing benefit, it does take a toll on shoppers as there are so many deals to choose from and only so many hours available in the day. We wanted to do something different and offer our best discount before the holiday shopping rush begins as a way of saying "thank you" to all of our wonderful customers."



Getting the discount is easy, but it's not automatic. Consumers must have the coupon code ahead of time and then enter it during the checkout process at Amazon.com. Once the product has been added to the shopping cart, the customer may then proceed to the checkout area where it will be necessary to enter the code THANKSTH into the promotional discount area. Once applied, 50% will be deducted from the final purchase price.



Known for it's ability to help with dark circles, under eye puffiness and crow's feet, the special promotion of THAT Eye Cream™'s vitamin C eye gel/serum seems rather appropriate for the season. The holidays are a high-stress time with lots of activities and responsibilities. Using the right skin care products can help soothe and refresh tired skin.



About THAT Skin Care™

THAT Eye Cream™ under-eye creams, gels and serums and THAT Skin Care™ anti aging products are distributed by Radiant Health Naturals, a company focused on providing high-quality solutions to beauty and health-conscious consumers. Effectiveness and safety are top priorities for the USA-based company and this is reflected in every product they offer.



Take advantage of the Thanksgiving Day 2013 THAT Eye Cream Discount - use promotion code THANKSTH at checkout to save 50% on your purchase. Valid only on November 28, 2013 while supplies last.