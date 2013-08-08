That Helps Announce New Vapestick Coupon Code

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Ready to simply give up smoking, turn up a new leaf and maybe during the process sprout some wings and start flying? Not so simple is it and for some smokers they would sooner pop out some wings and fly away than give up on their daily dose of nicotine. It is not just simply a smoke it is a ritual which most are not willing to give up just yet even though they realize it's ill effects. If only there had been a healthier substitute, something far less dangerous but equally good as traditional cigarettes.



Electronic Cigarettes are now being recognized as a strong substitute to conventional cigarettes. More and more smokers are dumping conventional cigarettes and choosing e-cigs as a healthier alternative. It is obvious that traditional smokers are unhealthy, smell unpleasant and are spending a lot of money. The E-Cigarette is much safer, yet it allows smokers to enjoy the same pleasure and nicotine fix minus the harmful smoke and the bad odor. Not only this E-cigarettes are considered cheaper compared to the traditional smokes in the long run, plus they create a lot less waste because there is no need to worry about ash or the cigarette butt after smoking.



To make things sway even more in the favor of Electronic Cigarettes, ThatHelps.co.uk brings an amazing offer for all smokers out there, a Vapestick Coupon Code that will allow buyers to save 10% on all Vapestick Electronic Cigarettes. Vapestick is one of the most popular electronic cigarette brands in the UK today and they offer a large variety of e-cigs including the V-Shisha, the MAX starter kit, the XL starter kit, the V1 disposable (Tesco electronic cigarette), the V2 disposable and the magnificent Vigar (e-cigar). There is something for all levels of electronic cigarette smokers from Vapestick. All Vapestick cigarettes are manufactured using the highest quality of parts ensuring a top quality e-cig smoking experience. Vapestick have been receiving great reviews from e-cig smokers everywhere.



About ThatHelps.co.uk

ThatHelps.co.uk is a website that brings people the best and most reliable reviews of electronic cigarettes available in the market, this is a great website for anyone who is looking to make the switch from traditional smokes to e-cigarettes. ThatHelps.co.uk has a history of bringing the best coupon codes and discount offers for its readers to enjoy, this time they have worked together with Vapestick to bring an updated Vapestick Discount Code through which buyers can save 10% on all Vapestick products that they purchase.



The Cigarette of the future is here and it is about time smokers make the switch to the wiser alternative. For more information please visit: http://www.thathelps.co.uk/vapestick-coupon-code/



Media Contact:

Roger Michael

mail@thathelps.co.uk

Hertfordshire, London