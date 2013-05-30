The 123 Mold Testing Company on a Grant Mission to Make LA Homes Mold Free!

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Over the years Los Angeles has been one of the leading cities where an increasing number of homes shell out thousands of dollars to keep their homes clean. Interestingly enough, this city does not top the list of clean home environments. A multiple number of tests done by the 123 Mold Testing Company to unearth the reason behind this has revealed that it is because most of these LA homes were infested by molds.



This company claims that cleanliness alone cannot keep the molds away. Any wet environment – clean or not, will attract the growth of molds. Another claim is that molds flourish in any kind of materials – wood, fabric, wet cement walls, etc. Hence it is hardly possible for any home to be absolutely mold free. Mold is a form of microbe that is ever present in air and readily flourishes at the slightest sign of moisture. Hence it is hardly possible for any home to be absolutely mold free.



The challenge therefore is to determine whether the mold is harmless or not. To make sure that all LA home owners are able to access the help of professional mold combaters, this mold testing Los Angeles company has broken down their technique into different separate steps each working independent of the other.



Their first step includes taking samples of the air, wall and other materials around the home. This team specializes in doing scientific laboratory tests to determine whether the mold poses a danger or not. The next batch of team to clean the mold is sent only if the first team qualifies it as an eligible candidate – that the mold present poses a danger to the health of the inmates. In this way that 123 Mold Testing Company ensures that no customer pays for services that they do not need.



